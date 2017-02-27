Calvin Harris, Adam Lambert & Jason Derulo Represent The Hit-Makers At Oscars Parties!

Calvin Harris keeps it dapper in baby blue at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old hit-maker was joined a the event by Diplo, Jason Derulo and LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith.

That same evening, Adam Lambert suited up to hit the red carpet at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at The City of West Hollywood Park.

In case you missed it, listen to Calvin‘s latest single “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos here!