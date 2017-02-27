Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:37 pm

Calvin Harris, Adam Lambert & Jason Derulo Represent The Hit-Makers At Oscars Parties!

Calvin Harris, Adam Lambert & Jason Derulo Represent The Hit-Makers At Oscars Parties!

Calvin Harris keeps it dapper in baby blue at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old hit-maker was joined a the event by Diplo, Jason Derulo and LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

That same evening, Adam Lambert suited up to hit the red carpet at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at The City of West Hollywood Park.

In case you missed it, listen to Calvin‘s latest single “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos here!
Just Jared on Facebook
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 01
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 02
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 03
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 04
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 05
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 06
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 07
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 08
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 09
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 10
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 11
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 12
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 13
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 14
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 15
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 16
calvin harris adam lambert jason derulo represent the hit makers at oscars 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Adam Lambert, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Jason Derulo, LL Cool J, Simone Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here