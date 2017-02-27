Casey Affleck & Girlfriend Floriana Lima Make Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Casey Affleck proudly holds his Oscar while walking the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor for his work in the movie Manchester By the Sea and he was joined by girlfriend Floriana Lima to celebrate the big win. It was the first time they walked a red carpet together!

Casey was also joined by his movie’s writer-director Kenneth Lonergan, who won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.