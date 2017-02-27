Celebrities React to 'La La Land'/'Moonlight' Best Picture Shocker at Oscars 2017
Celebrities are reacting on social media to the crazy moment that just happened at the 2017 Oscars with the Best Picture category.
La La Land was announced as the winner, but Moonlight really won the prize. Warren Beatty announced that La La Land won the award, but really, he was holding the wrong card and Moonlight was the real winner.
The cast and crew of La La Land spoke on stage for quite a bit of time before the gaffe was resolved and Moonlight was revealed as the winner.
Read some tweets below from the moment…
What happened to Best Picture?
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2017
WHAT THE….
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) February 27, 2017
The biggest wrong envelope gaff of the century. Holy. Shit.
— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) February 27, 2017
Wow
— Michael Ealy (@MichaelEaly) February 27, 2017
CONSPIRACY #Oscars
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 27, 2017
What kind of Steve Harvey shit was that ? 😂😩 #Oscars
— Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) February 27, 2017
YEEEEEEES @moonlightmov
— Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) February 27, 2017
Wow. Just. Wow!!!! Miracles do happen!!! #moonlight
— Kaitlin Doubleday (@KaitlinDday) February 27, 2017
This is unreal!!! #Moonlight wins! #Oscars
— Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) February 27, 2017
Oh. My. #Oscars #Moonlight
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 27, 2017
THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 27, 2017
Bonnie and Clyde, you 110 year old Wiley Coyotes. #Oscars
— Jeffery Austin (@JefferyAustin) February 27, 2017
What just happened
— Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) February 27, 2017
OH. MY. GOD. #Oscars
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey!! #Oscars
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) February 27, 2017