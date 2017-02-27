Celebrities React to 'La La Land'/'Moonlight' Best Picture Shocker at Oscars 2017

Celebrities are reacting on social media to the crazy moment that just happened at the 2017 Oscars with the Best Picture category.

La La Land was announced as the winner, but Moonlight really won the prize. Warren Beatty announced that La La Land won the award, but really, he was holding the wrong card and Moonlight was the real winner.

The cast and crew of La La Land spoke on stage for quite a bit of time before the gaffe was resolved and Moonlight was revealed as the winner.

Read some tweets below from the moment…

What happened to Best Picture? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2017

