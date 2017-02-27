Celebs Read Mean Tweets During the Oscars - Watch Now!

It wouldn’t be a Jimmy Kimmel hosted Academy Awards without a version of Mean Tweets! During tonight’s awards show, celebs took part in the Oscars edition of mean tweets.

Oscar nominees and winners Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, Miles Teller, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Bridges, & Robert De Niro all took part in the latest edition.

The Oscars edition was played during tonight’s Oscars Awards, where tons of drama went down at the end of the night when the Best Picture award was mistakenly given to La La Land instead of Moonlight!

Watch video of Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition below!



Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition