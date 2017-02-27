Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 10:18 am

Chrissy Teigen Napped on John Legend's Shoulder During Oscars 2017! (Video)

Chrissy Teigen Napped on John Legend's Shoulder During Oscars 2017! (Video)

If you were looking closely at the TV during the 2017 Academy Awards, something you might have noticed would have been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on her husband John Legend‘s shoulder!

Eagle-eyed fans caught the 32-year-old model taking a snooze while Casey Affleck was giving his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Oscars.

“I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal,” a Twitter user captioned the below video.

DID YOU SLEEP at all during the Oscars?
Photos: Getty
