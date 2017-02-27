Demi Lovato Stuns in Ball Gown Made For A Queen at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Demi Lovato looked the part of a beautiful queen at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The “Confident” singer stepped out and wowed everyone in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown for the bash, just after the 2017 Academy Awards.

Demi completed her inspiring royal and prom-esque look with an Edie Parker clutch, Loree Rodkin jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

