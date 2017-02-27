Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:08 am

Demi Lovato Stuns in Ball Gown Made For A Queen at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Demi Lovato Stuns in Ball Gown Made For A Queen at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Demi Lovato looked the part of a beautiful queen at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The “Confident” singer stepped out and wowed everyone in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown for the bash, just after the 2017 Academy Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi completed her inspiring royal and prom-esque look with an Edie Parker clutch, Loree Rodkin jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Demi’s look? Would you wear it?
