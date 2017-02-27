Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 5:30 pm

Donald Trump Responds to Oscars Ceremony Digs & 'La La Land' Mistake

Donald Trump Responds to Oscars Ceremony Digs & 'La La Land' Mistake

Donald Trump thinks the Oscars spent too much time focusing on politics, and that’s the real cause of the La La Land and Moonlight mix-up at the end.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said (via Breitbart News). “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Some moments that were politically charged included Gael Garcia Bernal speaking out against Trump’s border wall and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi denouncing his travel ban.

