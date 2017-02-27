Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:45 am

Emma Roberts & Fiance Evan Peters Look Totally in Love at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Emma Roberts & Fiance Evan Peters Look Totally in Love at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Emma Roberts and Even Peters hit the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old Scream Queens actress changed out of her red carpet look and into a long-sleeve, body-forming gown.

Though, she walked the 2017 Academy Awards on her own, she met up with her 30-year-old fiancé — star of American Horror Story — at the party.

Emma and Evan reportedly got engaged (for a second time) late last year.

After dating for over a year, the pair originally got engaged in 2013, before calling off their engagement in June 2015. They reunited later that year, before calling it quits again.

Click inside to see the couple stare into each others’ eyes.
emma roberts evan vanity fair party 01
emma roberts evan vanity fair party 02
emma roberts evan vanity fair party 03
emma roberts evan vanity fair party 04
emma roberts evan vanity fair party 05

Photos: Getty
