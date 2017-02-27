Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:03 am

Emma Stone Reacts to 'La La Land' & 'Moonlight' Best Picture Mistake - Watch Now

Emma Stone is reacting to the huge mistake when La La Land was named Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, but the award was really supposed to go to Moonlight.

In the press room afterwards, Emma was answering questions about the mix-up.

“I was looking down at (the Oscar) as if it was my newborn child. And then I was like, this is a naked man?” Emma said (reported by Andrea Mandell of USA Today). “I f–ing love Moonlight. God, I love Moonlight so much! (But) of course it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land.”

ALSO READ: Celebrities React to ‘La La Land’/'Moonlight’ Best Picture Shocker at Oscars 2017

“I was also holding my Best Actress card at that time … I don’t know what happened,” Emma continued, referring to Warren Beatty‘s explanation that he read the name “La La Land” because he was holding the card for Best Actress – Emma Stone in La La Land.

