Mon, 27 February 2017 at 4:50 am

Emma Stone Wears ACLU Blue Ribbon to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Emma Stone Wears ACLU Blue Ribbon to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Emma Stone proudly shows off her Oscar while on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress changed into a new outfit to attend the party after winning the award for Best Actress for her work in the movie La La Land.

Emma added a blue ribbon to her outfit to show her support for the ACLU. Make sure to see all of the celebs who wore the ribbon on the carpet.

Before heading to the party, Emma went back to her hotel room to meet up with her friends, who dressed up in bridesmaids style dresses to celebrate her big win. See the photo of her with pals Ahna O’Reilly, Sugar Lyn Beard, and Martha MacIsaac below!

#oscarandemmasfirstadventure #rosehues #bridesmaids #publicdisplayofaffection #roses #nakedgoldman

A post shared by Sugar Lyn (@suglyn) on

