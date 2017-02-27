Faye Dunaway on Best Picture Fail: 'I'm Not Going to Speak About It'

It looks like Faye Dunaway won’t be taking any questions about the huge La La Land/Moonlight Best Picture mix-up that happened at the 2017 Oscars.

What happened was: Faye and Warren Beatty presented the award for Best Picture to La La Land, but really, the winner was supposed to be Moonlight. It turns out that Warren read the card for Best Actress (which went to Emma Stone for La La Land). So, fans are wondering why Warren and Faye didn’t question the writing on the card.

Faye reportedly told THR columnist Scott Feinberg, “No. I’m not going to speak about it,” when asked about what happened.