Gabrielle Union Wears Super Sexy Dress to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gabrielle Union works the carpet in this super sexy look at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen at the event that evening were Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson and Michelle Rodriguez.

“Yesssss!! #Moonlight cannot be denied… WINNER!! WINNER!!! WINNER!! @BandryBarry & the entire cast and crew CONGRATS! In tears, yes damnit!,” Gabrielle wrote on Twitter after Moonlight won Best Picture.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture with Hearts on Fire diamond earrings, Le Vian diamond bracelet, sapphire and diamond ring, DVANI diamond and ruby rings, and a Harry Kotlar yellow diamond ring.