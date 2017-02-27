Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:11 pm

Gabrielle Union Wears Super Sexy Dress to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gabrielle Union Wears Super Sexy Dress to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gabrielle Union works the carpet in this super sexy look at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen at the event that evening were Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson and Michelle Rodriguez.

“Yesssss!! #Moonlight cannot be denied… WINNER!! WINNER!!! WINNER!! @BandryBarry & the entire cast and crew CONGRATS! In tears, yes damnit!,” Gabrielle wrote on Twitter after Moonlight won Best Picture.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Couture with Hearts on Fire diamond earrings, Le Vian diamond bracelet, sapphire and diamond ring, DVANI diamond and ruby rings, and a Harry Kotlar yellow diamond ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 01
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 02
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 03
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 04
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 05
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 06
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 07
gabrielle union vanity fair oscar party 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscar Parties, Gabrielle Union, Michelle Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here