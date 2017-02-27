Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 5:00 am

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Head Back to London After Cesar Awards

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Head Back to London After Cesar Awards

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal are on their way back home!

The couple were spotted leaving their hotel in Paris and heading to a Eurostar station on Sunday (February 26) in Paris, France.

George and Amal later arrived back home in London.

Earlier in the week, the duo made their first red carpet appearance since announcing their pregnancy at the Cesar Awards.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband and I am excited about the years to come and particularly the months to come,” George said during his acceptance speech at the ceremony.

