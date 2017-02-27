Top Stories
Hailee Steinfeld & Lily Collins Go Glam for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hailee Steinfeld & Lily Collins Go Glam for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hailee Steinfeld shines while arriving at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 20-year-old Edge of Seventeen actress wore a pretty nude dress that was covered in diamonds for the party.

Also spotted arriving at the party was Lily Collins who went gothic chic in plunging, sheer dress.

FYI: Lily is wearing an Elie Saab dress and Charlotte Olympia heels.
Photos: Getty
