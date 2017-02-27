Halle Berry Changes Into Short & Sexy Dress for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017!

Halle Berry shows off some skin in a sexy number at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old actress changed in a short dress after hitting the red carpet at the Oscars in a gown.

Halle is a former Oscar winner who won the award for Best Actress back in 2002 for her work in the film Monster’s Ball. She became the first black woman to win in the category.

FYI: Halle is wearing an Atelier Versace dress.