Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Make Rare Public Appearance at Elton John Oscars Party!

Heidi Klum looks stunning in a red, silk dress as she arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old model was joined inside the event by longtime love Vito Schnabel and party host David Furnish.

Also spotted arriving at the party was Petra Nemcova, who looked pretty in a ruffled, pale pink gown.

FYI: Heidi is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, Tamara Mellon shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch.