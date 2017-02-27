Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:04 am

Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Make Rare Public Appearance at Elton John Oscars Party!

Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Make Rare Public Appearance at Elton John Oscars Party!

Heidi Klum looks stunning in a red, silk dress as she arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old model was joined inside the event by longtime love Vito Schnabel and party host David Furnish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Also spotted arriving at the party was Petra Nemcova, who looked pretty in a ruffled, pale pink gown.

FYI: Heidi is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, Tamara Mellon shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 01
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 02
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 03
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 04
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 05
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 06
heidi klum vito make rare appearance at elton john 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, David Furnish, Heidi Klum, Petra Nemcova, Vito Schnabel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here