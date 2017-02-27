Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017

Isla Fisher & Leslie Mann Have Date Nights at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party!

Isla Fisher & Leslie Mann Have Date Nights at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party!

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen step out in style for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Another comedy couple to take photos at the event that evening was Leslie Mann and hubby Judd Apatow. See all the photos below!

Meanwhile, don’t miss Just Jared‘s full Oscar party coverage. Be sure to check out all the pictures.

FYI: Isla is wearing an Alex Perry dress and Swarovski clutch. Leslie is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
