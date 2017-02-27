James Marsden & Girlfriend Edei Hit Up Oscars After Party!

James Marsden and his musician girlfriend Edei enjoyed some post-Oscars fun last night!

The couple were spotted attending a party on Sunday evening (February 26) at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Calif.

James was all smiles as he made his way out of the famed hotel and stopped to take photos with some lucky fans.

Later in the night, the couple also stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they had some fun in the photo booth.

“This guy ❤ @james_marsden #vanityfair #oscars,” Edei captioned a photo on her Instagram.