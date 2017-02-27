Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 6:36 am

Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Warner Switches Up Look for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Warner Switches Up Look for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner share a cute moment together on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker didn’t change up is look from earlier in the night, but Amelia decided to wear a new dress for the after party!

Earlier in the night, Amelia looked pretty in pink while walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre for the big show.

FYI: Jamie is wearing an Hermes tuxedo, Cartier watch and cufflinks, and Tod’s shoes.
