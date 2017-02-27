Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Celebrate 'Moonlight' Win at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris hit the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies had a lot to celebrate at the event as their movie Moonlight won the award for Best Picture!

Also in attendance at the event was Naomie‘s fellow acting nominee Isabelle Huppert.

FYI: Janelle is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, a Jennifer Behr headband, and Stefere jewels. Naomie is wearing a Lee Savage clutch and Bulgari jewelry. Isabelle is wearing an Armani gown.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…