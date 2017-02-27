Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 7:20 am

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Celebrate 'Moonlight' Win at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Janelle Monae & Naomie Harris Celebrate 'Moonlight' Win at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Janelle Monae and Naomie Harris hit the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies had a lot to celebrate at the event as their movie Moonlight won the award for Best Picture!

Also in attendance at the event was Naomie‘s fellow acting nominee Isabelle Huppert.

FYI: Janelle is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, a Jennifer Behr headband, and Stefere jewels. Naomie is wearing a Lee Savage clutch and Bulgari jewelry. Isabelle is wearing an Armani gown.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 01
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 02
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 03
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 04
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 05
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 06
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 07
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 08
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 09
janelle monae naomie harris isabelle huppert vanity fair oscar party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Isabelle Huppert, Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here