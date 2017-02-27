Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:53 am

Jared Leto Wears Beanie to Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Jared Leto wears a beanie on his head at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old former Oscar winner chose a bit more of a casual look to the star-studded after party.

Earlier in the evening, Jared‘s film Suicide Squad won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling! Jared famously played the Joker in the DC Comics movie about the gang of villains. Be sure to check out the complete list of winners if you missed it!
jared leto vanity fair oscars party beanie 01
jared leto vanity fair oscars party beanie 02
jared leto vanity fair oscars party beanie 03
jared leto vanity fair oscars party beanie 04

