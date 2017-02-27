Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:02 am

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Get All Dressed Up for Oscars Night 2017!

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Get All Dressed Up for Oscars Night 2017!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux make one hot couple at the Oscars after party!

The married couple hit up the annual 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you missed it, Jennifer took the stage earlier in the evening to present the In Memoriam, where she almost broke down into tears talking about the late Bill Paxton.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Versace dress, Gucci shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 01
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 02
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 03
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 04
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 05
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 06
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 07
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 08
jennifer aniston justin theroux vanity fair oscars 2017 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscar Parties, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here