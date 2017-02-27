Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 7:56 am

Jessica Alba & Husband Cash Warren Make a Cute Couple at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Jessica Alba & Husband Cash Warren Make a Cute Couple at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Jessica Alba hits the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Cash Warren and they made such a cute couple!

Jessica took to her Instagram account after the event to share a GIF of her with pals Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn. “The future is female,” she captioned the post in hashtag format.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Niwaka jewelry.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba cash warren vanity fair oscars party 01
jessica alba cash warren vanity fair oscars party 02
jessica alba cash warren vanity fair oscars party 03
jessica alba cash warren vanity fair oscars party 04
jessica alba cash warren vanity fair oscars party 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Cash Warren, Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here