Jessica Alba & Husband Cash Warren Make a Cute Couple at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Jessica Alba hits the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Cash Warren and they made such a cute couple!

Jessica took to her Instagram account after the event to share a GIF of her with pals Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn. “The future is female,” she captioned the post in hashtag format.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Niwaka jewelry.