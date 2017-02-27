Jimmy Kimmel Holds Pregnant Wife Molly McNearney's Baby Bump at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney walk the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old late night talk show host, who hosted the Oscars that evening, cradled his wife’s baby bump on the carpet.

Make sure to watch the video of Jimmy‘s opening monologue in which he poked fun at his buddy Matt Damon and so much more!

FYI: Molly is wearing a Jovani Signature gown.