Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:31 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Speaks Out About Oscars Mix-Up & Reveals How the Show Should Have Ended (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel is finally speaking out about the now infamous Oscars mix-up!

The 49-year-old Oscars host opened up about the incident during his late night show on Monday (February 27).

“Except for the end, it was a lot of fun. It went very well. We were chugging along, and then, all of a sudden out of nowhere, it turned into a Maury Povich paternity test show. It was the weirdest TV finale since Lost,” Jimmy said.

He added, “I’m sure you’ve at least heard, La La Land was simultaneously the biggest winner and loser last night…You know it’s a strange night when the word ‘envelope’ is trending on Twitter.”

Jimmy went on to explain what happened from his perspective and how the show was supposed to end – sitting in the audience with his friend Matt Damon.

Check out all that Jimmy had to say in the video below…
Getty
