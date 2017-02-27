Joe & Nick Jonas Tux it Up for Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Joe Jonas looks so dapper at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 27-year-old DNCE singer suited up for the event hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was joined by his brother Nick, looking equally sharp in a tux, matching bowtie, and shiny shoes (seriously, look how shiny they are!).

Their pal Demi Lovato captured an awesome moment from inside the party (via Snapchat): Nick breaking it down on the dance floor.

Check it out below!

FYI: Joe in wearing Dior. Nick is wearing Balmain.