Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:55 am

Joe & Nick Jonas Tux it Up for Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Joe & Nick Jonas Tux it Up for Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Joe Jonas looks so dapper at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 27-year-old DNCE singer suited up for the event hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was joined by his brother Nick, looking equally sharp in a tux, matching bowtie, and shiny shoes (seriously, look how shiny they are!).

Their pal Demi Lovato captured an awesome moment from inside the party (via Snapchat): Nick breaking it down on the dance floor.

Check it out below!

FYI: Joe in wearing Dior. Nick is wearing Balmain.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 01
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 02
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 03
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 04
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 05
joe and nick jonas tux it up for vanity fair oscar party 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Weekend, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here