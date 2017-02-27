Jon Hamm, Liev Schreiber, & Patrick Dempsey Look So Handsome at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Jon Hamm, Liev Schreiber, and Patrick Dempsey all look so dapper while walking the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys weren’t in attendance at the awards show, but they stopped by the after party to mingle with the crowd.

Liev was seen meeting up with Michael Keaton on the carpet while Patrick posed for photos with his wife Jillian.

FYI: Jon is wearing a Canali tux, Zegna shoes, and Montblanc cuff links. Patrick is wearing Tom Ford. Jillian is wearing Ralph & Russo. Michael is wearing Brioni.