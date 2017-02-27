Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 9:51 pm

Josh Gad Performs 'Gaston' in New 'Beauty & the Beast' Clip (Video)

Disney has finally treated us with a clip of Josh Gad singing “Gaston” from the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast film!

The 36-year-old actor totally nails the role of LeFou as he performs the musical number while Luke Evans‘ Gaston smugly soaks it all in.

The song even has some new lyrics, such as “Who plays cards like Gaston, who breaks hearts like Gaston, who’s much more than the sum of his parts like Gaston!”

Watch the teaser clip below, and don’t miss Beauty and the Beast when it hits theaters on March 17!

ICYMI, watch a clip of Emma Watson performing “Belle.”


“Gaston” Clip – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Josh Gad, Movies

