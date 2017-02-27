Josh Gad Performs 'Gaston' in New 'Beauty & the Beast' Clip (Video)

Disney has finally treated us with a clip of Josh Gad singing “Gaston” from the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast film!

The 36-year-old actor totally nails the role of LeFou as he performs the musical number while Luke Evans‘ Gaston smugly soaks it all in.

The song even has some new lyrics, such as “Who plays cards like Gaston, who breaks hearts like Gaston, who’s much more than the sum of his parts like Gaston!”

Watch the teaser clip below, and don’t miss Beauty and the Beast when it hits theaters on March 17!

“Gaston” Clip – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast