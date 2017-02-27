Justin Bieber Joins DJ Khaled on New Music Video Set - See the Pics & Videos!

Justin Bieber is hard at work on a new “top secret” project!

The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted rocking two different looks while filming a new music video for DJ Khaled on Monday (February 27) at a mansion lined with palm trees in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

They were joined in the creative process by Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Migos.

That same day, DJ Khaled announced his next studio album on Instagram!

“Fan luv I’m on #GRATEFUL album video set!We up to something !” he captioned the clip of himself and Justin below. “Top SECERT alert !Fan luv I’m going all out 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 top secret video /anthem ‬ bless up @justinbieber.”

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Click inside to see more pics and video from their fun day…

Tap out scooter A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Big up my stylist @terrellish .. #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM COMING! @wethebestmusic ! Bless up my brother @justinbieber A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

To see more pics of Justin, head to DJ Khaled‘s Instagram.