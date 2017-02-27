Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:44 pm

Justin Bieber Joins DJ Khaled on New Music Video Set - See the Pics & Videos!

Justin Bieber is hard at work on a new “top secret” project!

The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted rocking two different looks while filming a new music video for DJ Khaled on Monday (February 27) at a mansion lined with palm trees in Malibu, Calif.

They were joined in the creative process by Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Migos.

That same day, DJ Khaled announced his next studio album on Instagram!

“Fan luv I’m on #GRATEFUL album video set!We up to something !” he captioned the clip of himself and Justin below. “Top SECERT alert !Fan luv I’m going all out 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 top secret video /anthem ‬ bless up @justinbieber.”

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Tap out scooter

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

To see more pics of Justin, head to DJ Khaled‘s Instagram.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber

