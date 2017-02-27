Justin Bieber Joins DJ Khaled on New Music Video Set - See the Pics & Videos!
Justin Bieber is hard at work on a new “top secret” project!
The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer was spotted rocking two different looks while filming a new music video for DJ Khaled on Monday (February 27) at a mansion lined with palm trees in Malibu, Calif.
They were joined in the creative process by Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Migos.
That same day, DJ Khaled announced his next studio album on Instagram!
“Fan luv I’m on #GRATEFUL album video set!We up to something !” he captioned the clip of himself and Justin below. “Top SECERT alert !Fan luv I’m going all out 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 top secret video /anthem bless up @justinbieber.”
