Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:10 am

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Keep the Party Going at Vanity Fair's Oscar Bash

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Keep the Party Going at Vanity Fair's Oscar Bash

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel step out in style at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pair hit up the Oscars red carpet earlier in the day, where Justin pulled off an epic photo bomb while Jessica was taking photos!

Earlier in the evening, Jessica tweeted about her Oscars look, “I want to thank everyone from the parts department to the folks on the assembly line for putting this package together. #Oscars.”

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Tiffany and Co. jewels.
Photos: Getty
Getty
