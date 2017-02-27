Karlie Kloss, Nina Agdal & Chanel Iman Go Glam for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Karlie Kloss, Nina Agdal, and Chanel Iman are totally working the camera at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also pictured inside at the event were Liberty Ross (with husband Jimmy Iovine) and Toni Garrn.

FYI: Karlie is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Roger Vivier clutch and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Chanel is wearing Zuhair Murad with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Neil Lane jewels. Nina is wearing Zuhair Murad with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

