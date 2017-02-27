Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:05 am

Kate Bosworth & Diane Kruger Channel Vintage Hollywood for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Kate Bosworth & Diane Kruger Channel Vintage Hollywood for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

Actresses Kate Bosworth and Diane Kruger look every bit the vintage sirens at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate and Diane had two different takes on their vintage glam looks.

Kate rocked finger waves, ruby red lips and a classic diamond necklace with her floor-length, teal chiffon gown.

Diane opted for a modern metallic, looser waves and a mid-thigh length dress that accentuated her amazing legs.

FYI: Kate is wearing a J. Mendel gown, Louboutin heels, Piaget diamons and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Diane is wearing a Alexandre Vauthier dress, Jimmy Choo sandals and Messika Paris baubles.

