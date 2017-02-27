Kate Hudson & Kerry Washington Stun at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017!

Kate Hudson and Kerry Washington make their entrances on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies did not attend the Oscars, but they got all glammed up to celebrate with the winners at the after party!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Cavalli Couture nude chantilly lace evening dress with a deep v-neck and pleated silk flounces. She finished her look with Charlotte Olympia shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Kerry is wearing a custom copper sequin-embroidered stretch-tulle gown from Michael Kors Collection. She finished her look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.