Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 5:06 am

Kate Hudson & Kerry Washington Stun at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017!

Kate Hudson & Kerry Washington Stun at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017!

Kate Hudson and Kerry Washington make their entrances on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies did not attend the Oscars, but they got all glammed up to celebrate with the winners at the after party!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Cavalli Couture nude chantilly lace evening dress with a deep v-neck and pleated silk flounces. She finished her look with Charlotte Olympia shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Kerry is wearing a custom copper sequin-embroidered stretch-tulle gown from Michael Kors Collection. She finished her look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 01
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 02
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 03
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 04
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 05
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 06
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 07
kate hudson kerry washington vanity fair oscars party 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here