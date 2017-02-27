Kate Upton & Emily Ratajkowski Are Beauties at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Kate Upton and Emily Ratajkowski look so gorgeous at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen posing for photos at the event were Eiza Gonzalez and Molly Sims.

FYI: Kate is wearing Thakoon with Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Nirav Modi jewels. Emily is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Nigaam jewels.