Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:09 am

Kate Upton & Emily Ratajkowski Are Beauties at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Kate Upton & Emily Ratajkowski Are Beauties at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Kate Upton and Emily Ratajkowski look so gorgeous at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen posing for photos at the event were Eiza Gonzalez and Molly Sims.

Be sure to check out the Just Jared coverage of all the Oscars if you missed it!

FYI: Kate is wearing Thakoon with Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Nirav Modi jewels. Emily is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Nigaam jewels.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 01
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 02
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 03
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 04
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 05
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 06
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 07
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 08
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 09
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 10
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 11
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 12
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 13
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 14
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 15
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 16
kate upton emily ratajkowski vf oscar party 2017 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscar Parties, Eiza Gonzalez, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Upton, Molly Sims

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here