Mon, 27 February 2017 at 8:49 am

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are All Smiles at Oscars After Party 2017!

Kelly Ripa and her hubby Mark Consuelos make one super hot couple on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old talk show host stays up all night every year after the Oscars to host her show Live! with Kelly on the Dolby Theatre stage the morning after the big show.

It will definitely be an interesting episode this year after the big mistake that happened at the end of the night when the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced!
