Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:20 pm

'Kong: Skull Island' Gets One Final Trailer Before Release Date!

'Kong: Skull Island' Gets One Final Trailer Before Release Date!

Kong: Skull Island has another trailer that just debuted ahead of the March 10 release date!

The film follows a team of explorers, who are brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, and Thomas Mann all star in the film.

In addition, a Kong: Skull Island VR experience was just revealed, and will be available on YouTube 360 at 9AM PST tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Also pictured inside: Kong: Skull Island star Tom Hiddleston stepping out for food on Sunday (February 26) in London, England.

Just Jared on Facebook
kong skull island final trailer 01
kong skull island final trailer 02
kong skull island final trailer 03
kong skull island final trailer 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kong: Skull Island, Movies, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here