'Kong: Skull Island' Gets One Final Trailer Before Release Date!

Kong: Skull Island has another trailer that just debuted ahead of the March 10 release date!

The film follows a team of explorers, who are brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, and Thomas Mann all star in the film.

In addition, a Kong: Skull Island VR experience was just revealed, and will be available on YouTube 360 at 9AM PST tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Also pictured inside: Kong: Skull Island star Tom Hiddleston stepping out for food on Sunday (February 26) in London, England.