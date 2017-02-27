Leona Lewis & Boyfriend Dennis Jauch Show Off Love At Weinstein Company's Oscars Party!

Leona Lewis and boyfriend Dennis Jauch continued to show off their love for each other while attending The Weinstein Company’s Academy Awards After Party in partnership with Grey Goose at TAO Los Angeles on Sunday (February 26) in Los Angeles.

“Night on the town with my ❤ @dennisjauch ✨#oscars,” the 31-year-old entertainer captioned with her Instagram post.

“When you get to enjoy the #Oscar Sunday with the most stunning woman of the night 😍,” added Dennis with his post. “Thank You @eltonJohn & @WeinsteinCo for your hospitality #eltonjohnaidsfoundation #weinsteincompany”

Also in attendance at the bash was Nolan Gerad Funk, Lyndsy Fonseca, Kendrick Sampson and Louise Roe.

That same evening, Leona rocked a Tony Ward dress to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party.