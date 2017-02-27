Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:39 pm

Leona Lewis & Boyfriend Dennis Jauch Show Off Love At Weinstein Company's Oscars Party!

Leona Lewis & Boyfriend Dennis Jauch Show Off Love At Weinstein Company's Oscars Party!

Leona Lewis and boyfriend Dennis Jauch continued to show off their love for each other while attending The Weinstein Company’s Academy Awards After Party in partnership with Grey Goose at TAO Los Angeles on Sunday (February 26) in Los Angeles.

“Night on the town with my ❤ @dennisjauch ✨#oscars,” the 31-year-old entertainer captioned with her Instagram post.

“When you get to enjoy the #Oscar Sunday with the most stunning woman of the night 😍,” added Dennis with his post. “Thank You @eltonJohn & @WeinsteinCo for your hospitality #eltonjohnaidsfoundation #weinsteincompany”

Also in attendance at the bash was Nolan Gerad Funk, Lyndsy Fonseca, Kendrick Sampson and Louise Roe.

That same evening, Leona rocked a Tony Ward dress to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party.


Night on the town with my ❤ @dennisjauch ✨#oscars

A post shared by Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) on

Just Jared on Facebook
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 01
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 02
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 03
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 04
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 05
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 06
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 07
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 08
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 09
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 10
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 11
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 12
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 13
leona lewis boyfriend dennis jauch show off love at weinstein companys oscars party 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Dennis Jauch, Kendrick Sampson, Leona Lewis, Louise Roe, Lyndsy Fonseca, nolan gerad funk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here