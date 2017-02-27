Top Stories
RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:19 am

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:19 am

Leona Lewis Brings Boyfriend Dennis Jauch to Elton John Oscars Party

Leona Lewis is joined by boyfriend Dennis Jauch as they arrive on the red carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress showed off her tattoos in a pretty strap-less blue and gold gown as her boyfriend suited up for the party.

Before heading to the party, Leona shared a gorgeous pic of herself hanging out with her dogs!

FYI: Leona is wearing a Tony Ward dress.
