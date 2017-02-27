Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:43 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Awards Emma Stone Her Academy Award at Oscars 2017!

Last year’s Best Actor winner Leonardo DiCaprio presents Emma Stone with her Best Actress award at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood!

The 42-year-old actor won for The Revenant last year, and as is tradition, he returned this year to present the new wave of nominees with the prize.

Emma won for her work in La La Land this year. Be sure to watch Emma‘s acceptance speech if you missed it.

10+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars…
