Leonardo DiCaprio Awards Emma Stone Her Academy Award at Oscars 2017!

Last year’s Best Actor winner Leonardo DiCaprio presents Emma Stone with her Best Actress award at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood!

The 42-year-old actor won for The Revenant last year, and as is tradition, he returned this year to present the new wave of nominees with the prize.

Emma won for her work in La La Land this year. Be sure to watch Emma‘s acceptance speech if you missed it.

