Lorde Teases New Project Coming This Week with Video Promo!

Lorde just teased something big, coming this week – and we can only assume it’s finally some new music!

The 20-year-old entertainer took to Twitter and posted, “u hungry?” and then a minute later posted an additional link to an external page, “imwaitingforit.com.”

imwaitingforit.com leads to a page with a video of Lorde eating and drinking soda in the backseat of a car, and then “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ” pops up on the screen. Presumably, on Thursday (March 1) as the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be finding out a lot more!

In addition, imwaitingforit.com’s header page is titled “M*******A” – so perhaps that is the name of Lorde‘s new project?!

See screenshots from the short video below, and watch right here!