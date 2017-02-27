Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:23 pm

Lorde Teases New Project Coming This Week with Video Promo!

Lorde Teases New Project Coming This Week with Video Promo!

Lorde just teased something big, coming this week – and we can only assume it’s finally some new music!

The 20-year-old entertainer took to Twitter and posted, “u hungry?” and then a minute later posted an additional link to an external page, “imwaitingforit.com.”

imwaitingforit.com leads to a page with a video of Lorde eating and drinking soda in the backseat of a car, and then “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ” pops up on the screen. Presumably, on Thursday (March 1) as the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be finding out a lot more!

In addition, imwaitingforit.com’s header page is titled “M*******A” – so perhaps that is the name of Lorde‘s new project?!

See screenshots from the short video below, and watch right here!
Just Jared on Facebook
lorde teases something 01
lorde teases something 02
lorde teases something 03
lorde teases something 04

Posted to: Lorde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here