Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 6:27 am

Mariah Carey & Mary J. Blige Step Out for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Mariah Carey & Mary J. Blige Step Out for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige hit the carpet while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies helped make the annual Oscars after party a bit more musical with their presence!

Mariah took to her Instagram account that day to deny that any reports of trouble between her and ex Nick Cannon.

“There’s no validity or truth to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family. Nick is the father of my children, we will always standing up for each other, have each other’s backs and we will always remain a strong family,” she said in a statement.

FYI: Mariah is wearing a Phillip Plein gown, Christian Louboutin shoes and clutch, and Bulgari jewelry. Mary is wearing a Galia Lahav Haute Couture gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey mary j blige vanity fair oscars party 2017 01
mariah carey mary j blige vanity fair oscars party 2017 02
mariah carey mary j blige vanity fair oscars party 2017 03
mariah carey mary j blige vanity fair oscars party 2017 04
mariah carey mary j blige vanity fair oscars party 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here