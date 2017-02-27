Mariah Carey & Mary J. Blige Step Out for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige hit the carpet while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies helped make the annual Oscars after party a bit more musical with their presence!

Mariah took to her Instagram account that day to deny that any reports of trouble between her and ex Nick Cannon.

“There’s no validity or truth to the false allegations looming in the press regarding our family. Nick is the father of my children, we will always standing up for each other, have each other’s backs and we will always remain a strong family,” she said in a statement.

FYI: Mariah is wearing a Phillip Plein gown, Christian Louboutin shoes and clutch, and Bulgari jewelry. Mary is wearing a Galia Lahav Haute Couture gown.