Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:50 pm

Megyn Kelly & Katie Couric Have Date Nights at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Megyn Kelly & Katie Couric Have Date Nights at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Megyn Kelly and her husband Douglas Brunt make it a date night at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen walking the red carpet at the star-studded event were Katie Couric with her husband John Molner, as well as Monica Lewinsky.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megyn Kelly

If you missed it, be sure to check out Just Jared's entire coverage of the 2017 Oscars.
