Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:37 pm
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Take Cute Photos in Vanity Fair's Photo Booth!
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak reunite at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The BFFs and former couple have remained good pals over the years – and fans still ‘ship them, even years after their days on The Office together.
At the event, Mindy and BJ stepped into the photo booth and took some pics together! See the Instagram pic below.
FYI: Mindy is wearing a Naeem Khan gown.
