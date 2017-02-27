Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 8:35 am

Miranda Kerr Twirls Into the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Second Look

Miranda Kerr Twirls Into the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Second Look

Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio look stunning on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

There were a bunch of other models at the event including Heidi Klum, Lily Donaldson, and Sara Sampaio.

Alessandra and Heidi both stepped out for Elton John‘s viewing party earlier in the evening!

FYI: Miranda is wearing a Miu Miu gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Roger Vivier clutch, and Niwaka jewelry. Alessandra is wearing a Ralph & Russo gown. Sara is wearing a Ralph & Russo gown.

10+ pictures inside of the models at the party…

Photos: Getty
