Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:26 am

Miss Universe Reacts to Shocking Oscars Mix-Up, Reminiscent of Steve Harvey’s Flub!

The Miss Universe competition tweeted about the Oscars big Moonlight/La La Land mix-up - and if you didn’t know, the Miss Universe competition went through something very similar!

In 2015, Steve Harvey accidentally announced the wrong name of the winner at the Miss Universe competition, and the snafu went viral immediately. Steve corrected the mistake soon after, in a similar fashion to the Oscars correction that happened today.

And if you missed it, at the Oscars, Warren Beatty announced that La La Land won when in actuality, Moonlight won. Here’s Warren‘s explanation of what happened.

See what Miss Universe wrote below…
