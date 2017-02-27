Moana's Auli'i Cravalho Got Hit in the Head By a Flag During Oscars Performance, But Kept on Singing!

Something that you might not have noticed happened during the 2017 Academy Awards was when Moana singer Auli’i Cravalho got hit in the head by a flag being woven in the air by a dancer!

Despite the mishap, the 16-year-old actress, who voiced the title character in the animated Disney film, kept on singing as if nothing had happened.

Auli’i performed the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” during the performance. The award for Best Original Song ended up going to “City of Stars” from the movie La La Land.

Fast forward to the 2:09 mark to see the moment!

