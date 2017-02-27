Top Stories
'Moonlight' Actors Strip Down for Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign!

'Moonlight' Actors Strip Down for Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign!

Trevante Rhodes shows off his ripped physique while posing in just a pair of briefs in this photo from the new Calvin Klein Underwear campaign!

The three actors who play Chiron in the film MoonlightTrevante, Ashton Sanders, and Alex R. Hibbert – along with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali are featured in the new campaign.

“It’s just like the attitude. The personality. Like, it can be like me—dark inside and bright outside,” Alex said about his love of clothes.

Moonlight just won the Oscar for Best Picture and Mahershala won for Best Supporting Actor!

The campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre in Los Angeles back in January.
