'Moonlight' Wins During Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced for Best Picture (Video)

One of the craziest moments in the history of the Oscars happened at the 2017 Academy Awards when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture.

Moonlight was the real winner and after the producers of La La Land accepted the award, a man rushed on stage to announce that the other film had actually won.

“There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke,” the man said while holding out the statue to the filmmakers sitting in the audience. “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

Warren Beatty, who presented the award, stood by the man’s side to explain what had happened. He says he was given the wrong envelope and he was reading the Best Actress winner announcement, for which La La Land‘s Emma Stone was the winner.

