Olivia Munn & Freida Pinto Glam Up for Vanity Fair's Oscars Party

Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto arrive in style at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event were Abigail Spencer with her partner Josh Pence.

FYI: Freida is wearing an Elie Saab dress with Hearts on Fire diamond earrings, and a Harry Kotlar canary diamond ring. Olivia is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Jimmy Choo clutch and heels, and Nirav Modi earrings and ring.