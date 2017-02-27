Orlando Bloom Joined Girlfriend Katy Perry at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Orlando Bloom hits the carpet solo at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor and his girlfriend Katy Perry were both at the event, but they decided to walk the carpet separately.

Katy was joined by her friend, fashion expert Derek Blasberg, on the carpet after making an early arrival for the viewing party.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.