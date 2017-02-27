Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 7:40 am

Orlando Bloom Joined Girlfriend Katy Perry at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Orlando Bloom Joined Girlfriend Katy Perry at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Orlando Bloom hits the carpet solo at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor and his girlfriend Katy Perry were both at the event, but they decided to walk the carpet separately.

Katy was joined by her friend, fashion expert Derek Blasberg, on the carpet after making an early arrival for the viewing party.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 01
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 02
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 03
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 04
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 05
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 06
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 07
orlando bloom katy perry vanity fair oscars party 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here